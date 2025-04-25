Helen Lorenzo

Helen M. Lorenzo of Hampton Township passed on April 22, 2025, peacefully in her sleep. She was 103.

Helen was born to Frank and Anne Chandler on Nov. 28, 1921, in Stillwater Township. She graduated from Newton High School, then attended cosmetology school and worked in that field in her younger years.

Helen married her late husband, Albert Lorenzo, on Aug. 1, 1942, and they lived in Swartswood for many years.

In 1982, Helen and Albert moved to Hampton Township.

They loved to travel to many interesting places and snowmobiling with friends. Helen adored sewing and painting landscape scenes. She always treasured being outside, working in her many flower beds, tending to her garden and mowing her lawn.

She was a wonderful homemaker and a great cook. Helen relished the time spent with family, especially while hosting family holiday dinners.

Helen was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Anne Chandler; her husband, Albert Lorenzo; and her brother, Gerald Chandler.

She is survived by two daughters, Joan Lorenzo and Maryann Ciulla; her sister, Kathryn Lowe and husband Ronald; and her grandchildren, Patricia Dodge, Michael Ciulla and wife Francine, and Joseph Ciulla and wife Renee. Helen also is survived by seven great-grandchildren, nine great-great-grandchildren, two nieces and three nephews.

May her memory bring comfort to those who knew her.

Services for Helen are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com