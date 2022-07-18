Henry Grant Leonard III went to be with the Lord our Savior February 14, 2022. Grant was born in New Jersey on November 5, 1952, and spent his first 52 years in Andover. He had owned Ayers and Seely Lumber and Oil.

After moving to Payson, Arizona, for his retirement, he started Hank’s handyman business. He leaves behind his “bride” Ann, daughter Allyson and stepsons David (Melinda) Prather and Daniel (April), and grandchildren Cordella, Kent and Adeline Prather.

Grant never knew a stranger. His outgoing personality and love of all were a blessing to everyone who came in contact with him. He was a Gideon and shared the gospel with everyone that he met, whether at a special gathering or at a restaurant. He received a glorious reception with the Lord.

A Celebration of Life will be at Ledgewood Baptist Church in Ledgewood, NJ, on August 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. Please do not send flowers but contributions to Rim Country Gideons, PO Box 1795, Payson, AZ 85547.