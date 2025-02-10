Henry Pickering

Henry C. Pickering, known to friends and family as Hank, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 5, 2025, under the exceptional care of Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township. He was 99.

Hank was born and raised on a small farm in Bucks County, Pa., the son of Henry and Esther Pickering.

He attended George School (Class of 1943) before serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.

After the war, he pursued his education through the GI Bill, earning a degree in mechanical engineering from Syracuse University.

In 1950, Hank married Patricia Gordon, and together they built a life first in Lake Hopatcong before settling in Sparta, where they would remain for the rest of their lives.

Married for 68 years, Hank and Pat shared a deep and enduring bond until her passing in 2018.

Hank’s professional career began at Reaction Motors, which in 1958 merged with Thiokol Corp. As a project engineer, he played a role in developing rocket engines for ground-breaking aerospace projects, including the North American X-15 experimental aircraft, which on Oct. 3, 1967, set a record as the fastest manned aircraft ever flown, at 4,520 mph. His contributions also extended to the Surveyor and Apollo Moon landing programs.

As the nation’s focus shifted away from space exploration, Hank transitioned to consulting, working with U.S. Mineral in Stanhope before joining Foster Wheeler Corp. in Livingston as director of atomic energy projects. He later served as [resident of a subsidiary, Foster Wheeler Energy Applications, an ahead-of-its-time venture that pursued innovative, non-fossil fuel energy solutions.

Outside of work, Hank enjoyed skiing with his family in New Jersey and Vermont and spending summers at their home on Long Beach Island. There, he maintained a classic 1933 wooden boat, the Waterwagon, which was both a source of pride and a testament to his engineering ingenuity in keeping it seaworthy.

He is survived by his three children, Wendy Adams and her husband Mark of Sparta; Dean Pickering and his wife Donna Stuart of Forest, Va.; and Craig Pickering and his wife Rhoda of Herndon, Va. He also leaves behind six grandchildren, Blake (wife Caroline), Kyle, Katrina, Emily, Janelle (husband Brad) and Jon (fiancée Nadia); as well as his great-granddaughters, Aurora and Peytyn.

Memorial visitation for Hank will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 at Goble Funeral Home, 22 Main St, Sparta, with a Time of Sharing beginning at 6 p.m. He and Patricia’s ashes will be scattered in the ocean off Long Beach Island, a place they cherished.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to Project Self-Sufficiency, 127 Mill Street, Newton, NJ 07860.