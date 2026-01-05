Dr. James Michael Gallo Jr., 89, a beloved, devoted and hard-working individual, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at home surrounded by his loving family after a long illness. Born on May 1, 1936, in St. Joseph Hospital in Paterson, N.J., James was also raised in the Totowa section of Paterson. He graduated from Central High School and went on to earn his Doctorate degree, attending Georgetown University, Saint Peter’s College, and Nova Southeastern University.

James had a distinguished career as a biology and education Professor at William Paterson University. He served as a Health Officer in Mount Olive, N.J., Mountain Lakes, N.J., Kinnelon, N.J., Wanaque, N.J., and Pompton Lakes, N.J., over the years. An entrepreneur at heart, he enjoyed flipping houses and engaging in real estate ventures.

He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy VanderPloeg Gallo, with whom he shared a life of 67 years filled with love and companionship. A true family man, James found his greatest joy in spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, and four-legged pal, Junior. He is survived by his devoted wife, Nancy V. Gallo; and his beloved daughters, Nancy R. Gallo (Dale Dombroski), Andrea Rose Gallo, and Jamie Michelle Gallo (J. David Stem). His cherished grandchildren, James Dombroski, Jameson Stem, Luke Dombroski, Reina Stem, Alyssa Dombroski, and Tara Connaughty, will carry forward his legacy.

James was also a snowbird with his wife for more than 20 years, enjoying the Spring Hill, Florida sunshine. His personal interests included doing projects around the house, and he authored a textbook, “Drug Use and Abuse.” His kindness, wisdom, and laughter will live on in the hearts of his family.

He was predeceased by his beloved parents, James Michael Gallo Sr. and Rose Gallo; his beloved brother, Pat Gallo; and his beloved sister, Josephine Szczomak. He is also survived by his beloved sister-in-law, Gladys Tallitsch; and his beloved nieces and nephews, John, Patricia, James, Angela, Linda, Elaine and Edward.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to in James’ memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now.

James’ niece, Linda, fondly remembers him as the handsome guy with the great smile pulling up in a shiny convertible, so happy with his beautiful wife beside him. They were so young, maybe not even married yet. James and Nancy were like movie stars to her. He was also the ice cream man, second only to Santa Claus! No matter what James did, he was always so positive and enthusiastic. Fun to be around. She’s glad he had a long life—he made the most of it until he couldn’t anymore.

James’ life was a testament to the joy and positivity he brought to those around him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered to the family below.