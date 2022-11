Jeanette G. Klemm, 90, of Water Wheel Farm, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at home, surrounded by her family.

Born November 8, 1931, to Walter and Margaret Morris in Frankford Township, she attended Stillwater Township School and Newton High School, graduating in 1950. Jeanette was raised in Stillwater as a foster child. At age 16, while making the fire at The United Methodist Church, Jeanette met her future husband, Willard. In their courting days they were known to spend time together shooting pigeons. At age 19, Jeanette and Willard married, soon after having their sons, David and Danny.

Together over the years they purchased farms which evolved into what we now know as Water Wheel Farm. Jeanette was a dedicated farm wife milking cows, making hay, and caring for many horses. Her happiest moments on the farm were on her John Deere tractor mowing the lawn and sitting on her front porch waving to passerby’s.

Jeanette was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Newton, where she sang in the choir for over 60 years. She was a deacon, an elder, and a Sunday School teacher. Jeanette served on the Sussex County Board of Elections, the Fredon Township School Election Board, SCARC Foundation Board and the Karen Ann Quinlan Friends of Hospice Board. She volunteered her time at Project Self Sufficiency, Manna House, Newton Hospital, and at the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice Home. Her greatest gift was the birth of her two sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Jeanette was predeceased by her husband, Willard, on May 6, 2017 and her son David Klemm, on April 8, 2014. She is survived by her son Danny Klemm and wife, Kathryn (Craig), of Fredon; granddaughter, Nicole (Klemm) Battaglia and husband, Anthony, and their children, Kalli, Carmine, Alexa, and Gianna, of Fredon; Kathryn’s daughters Kristy Carr and husband, Chris, and their children, Logan and Evan, Heather Craig and partner John Scelba, Katie Craig and partner Michael Albert and their children, Ria, Kora and Dahlia; daughter-in-law, Diane Klemm and husband, William Byrd, of Fredon; grandson Brian Klemm and wife Kristin, and their children Landon and Harper, of Apex, N.C.; granddaughter, Alissa (Klemm) Meyer and husband Aaron, and their children, Evan and Elle, of Apex, N.C.; and grandson Bradley Klemm of Fredon and many extended family members. Jeanette leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and generosity.

A memorial service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 37 Newton Sparta Road, Andover Township, on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jeanette’s name, may be made to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

The family extends their thanks and gratitude to all those who expressed their extraordinary kindness, support and caring over the years, to the Klemm Family. Willard and Jeanette loved Fredon and were blessed to call it home for 70 years.