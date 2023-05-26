Jeanne Lindsay

Jeanne Elizabeth Lindsay passed away peacefully at her residence at Bristol Glen in Newton on May 23, 2023. She was 77.

Born Aug. 22, 1945, in Washington, Pa., Jeanne was the daughter of Lt. John and Betty Lindsay.

She lived in Piscataway for many years before ultimately settling in Freehold.

While living in Piscataway, Jeanne made many lifelong friends. She was a Brownie troop leader for several years and a member of Piscataway’s Christ United Methodist Church.

Jeanne is survived by her beloved daughter, Maya Wydenbach; son-in-law, Graham Wydenbach; granddaughters, Brooke, Madelyn and Ella Wydenbach; nephew, Bobby Howard; and nieces, Kelly and Allison Lovell.

Her family thanks everyone at Bristol Glen for taking such good care of her during her final years.

Services will be held at Goble Funeral Home in Sparta from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 30.