Jeanne Vellekamp of Englewood, Fla., passed away peacefully on June 1, 2025. She was 93.

She grew up in Franklin, marrying and raising her family.

While living in Franklin, she worked as a bookkeeper at Morris, Downing and Sherred of Newton.

Upon retiring, she and her husband moved to Englewood, Fla., where they enjoyed 30 years of sunshine, travel and friends.

While living in Florida, Jeanne took care of the financing of Fiddler’s Green condo complex. She was an avid golfer, card player, reader and beach-goer.

She enjoyed visits from her children and grandchildren, always enjoying their laughter.

Jeanne was the loving wife of William Vellekamp and mother of four children, with eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her sister, Nancy Stovall of Englewood; her four children, Gary Vellekamp of Englewood, Gail Wallace and her husband Mark of Wantage, Gay Alinea and her husband Tito of North Carolina, and Greg Vellekamp of Newton.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.