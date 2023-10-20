Jessica Demarest

Jessica Lee Demarest of Hopatcong passed away unexpectedly at her home on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. She was 34.

She was born on Nov. 16, 1988, in Pequannock to Donna Marie Lenney and William J. Demarest.

For many years, Jessica was a real estate agent and most recently she had started her own business.

Jessica was a proud, devoted and loving fiancé and mother. She and Bryan worked so hard together and created a perfect home and life for their children. Her family was her entire world.

She spent all her time making sure they had the best life. Whether it was taking them to all their sports and being there to cheer them on or just spending time together making amazing memories, she did everything for her babies and never missed a beat. She taught both of them to be the perfect combination of fearless and caring.

Jessica was the best daughter, sister, cousin and absolute best friend. She will be remembered as the most loyal, kind, generous and supportive person to everyone that she loved. She will be forever loved and missed.

She is survived by her cherished children, Bryanna and Bryan Good; her beloved fiancé, Bryan Good; her loving parents, Donna Marie Lenney and William J. Demarest; her dear siblings, William Demarest and his wife Jacie, Steven Demarest and his wife Danielle, Michael Sacco, Douglas Demarest and Taylor Demarest; her nieces, Juliet and Samantha Demarest; her nephew, Steven Demarest Jr.; as well as many cousins and friends.

The family received visitors on Thursday, Oct. 19 at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland.

A prayer service will take place Friday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by the interment at St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery in Oak Ridge.

Online condolences and directions: www.sticklesolteszfuneralhome.com