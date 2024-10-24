Joan Burke

Joan Connie Burke passed away Oct. 22, 2024. She was 81.

She was born on June 17, 1943, to Ida and Russell Whitmore in Dover and was a proud daughter of a World War II veteran. She was one of four girls and loved her sisters dearly.

While in high school, Joan met her lifelong love, Allan Burke. They dated for several years, and after his service in the Army, they were married in 1964.

Joan worked at Thiokol as a secretary for many years until her son Brian was born.

The trio lived in the Lake Forest section of Lake Hopatcong. She loved her time at the lake and was blessed to have so many wonderful friends there.

Her greatest accomplishment was as a wife and mother. She dedicated her life to taking care of her family and was a generous and selfless giver, also helping to take care of her mother, who suffered from dementia.

After her son was married, she started a second career, this time as a real estate agent with Weichert. She was a hard-working, dedicated Realtor and thoroughly enjoyed her time with her clients.

Joan finally had to give up this path as her husband, Al, was very sick with cancer. She was by his side, faithfully doing all she could possibly do to keep him with her. Her heart was broken when the Lord called him home in 2011.

She was never quite the same after losing the man that she loved so deeply and for so long. They had a beautiful marriage and were always content to just be in each other’s company.

Besides her husband and son, the other joy of her life was her grandson, Aaron. She was always at his games and enjoyed spending as much time with him as she could. Joan took her job as ”Grandma” very seriously. Her love languages were acts of service and spending quality time. These gifts were abundantly shown in very tangible ways, not only with Aaron, but with the rest of her family as well.

The last several years of her life were difficult ones for Joan, as the dementia that consumed her mother was ravaging her mind too. She was finally set free from this pain when the Lord graciously called her home.

Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Allan; her parents; and her three sisters, Carol, Beverly and Jeannie.

She leaves behind her son, Brian, and his wife, Karin, and their son, Aaron. Joan also is survived by her nieces and nephews, LuAnn, Robin, John and Michael.

In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given to Veritas Christian Academy of Sparta.

The family would like to thank the staff at Bristol Glen. Peggy and the other aides in the memory care unit were incredible. They were so patient, giving, supportive and loving to our mom. We appreciated all of their efforts to make her comfortable. We would also like to thank all of the nurses at Newton Medical Center, who also exhibited great compassion and patience.

”For by grace you have been saved through faith - and this is not from yourselves, it is a gift of God - not by works, so that no one can boast.”

- Ephesians 2: 8,9