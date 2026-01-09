Joanna Lynne Zweig, 61, of Hampton, passed away on Monday, December 29, 2025, at Morristown Medical Center.

Joanna was born on February 19, 1964, in Newton, N.J., to the late Albert and Ruthann (Gould) Utter. She worked for many years as a school bus driver locally in Sussex County for First Student.

Joanna was a loving mother and grandmother who found her greatest joy in spending time with her family. She cherished the moments they shared together and was always happiest when surrounded by those she loved.

She enjoyed trips to the beach, where she found peace by the water, and she also loved going shopping, turning even simple outings into special memories.

The beloved wife to the late Frederick Zweig, Joanna is survived by her children, Amanda L. Kellenberger and Christopher F. Zweig; her grandchildren, Bret, Gemma, Nicholas and Tyler and her brother, Eric Utter.

All services will be held privately. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com.