It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of a man with many names: Joey, Joe, Joe Veg and Wildman. Joey Luchetti tragically passed away in a motor vehicle accident on Friday, May 31, 2024. He was 60.

Joey was born on July 9, 1963, to the late Mario “Beef” and Fannie (Sipley) Luchetti.

He was preceded in death by his brother Michael “Low Rider” in 2012.

After graduating from Newton High School in 1981, Joey dedicated 40 years as the sole proprietor of Joe Veg Wholesale Fruit & Vegetables. Additionally, he spent more than 30 years as a buyer at Hunts Point market in the Bronx. His passion for the produce industry was fueled by his time at Fresh Farms under the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Guidi.

An entrepreneur by nature, Joey was always exploring new ventures, often saying, “It ain’t easy being me.”

Joey is survived by his biggest supporter, his sister Nancy Luchetti-Mettler; his brother-in-law, Brian Mettler; his niece, Cait Mettler and her spouse Heather Mettler; his great-niece, Brin Alyse Luchetti Mettler; his sister-in-law, Bonnie Lang Luchetti; his forever-in-his-heart son, Justin Kramer; and his loving dog, Roxy.

He is also survived by aunts and uncles, Nellie and Glenn Kinney, Richard Sipley, Sis Sipley and Donna Sipley, and by his many cousins and friends both near and far.

Known for his generosity and warm-hearted nature, Joey was the life of the party, one big teddy bear and a true friend to all. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

Visitation will be held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, on Saturday, June 15 from 1 to 6 p.m.

A Celebration of Life in memory of Joey will take place on Saturday, July 13 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Newton VFW Post 5360, 85 Mill St.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Newton High School wrestling program. Please make checks payable to Newton High School (with “Joey Luchetti Scholarship” noted in the memo) at 44 Ryerson Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Alternatively, contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation by making checks payable to Tunnel to Towers Foundation (with “Joey Luchetti” noted in the memo) at 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10306.