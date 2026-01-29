It is with great sadness that our son and brother, John A. Seville, 59, of Sandyston N.J., passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Jan. 19, 2026.

John grew up in Sparta, New Jersey. He attended Helen Morgan School as a young boy then Sparta High School as a teenager. He then attended Rutgers University.

He enjoyed playing sports such as football, baseball and wrestling at Sparta High School. John spent much of his time hunting and fishing in the woods and streams of Sussex County. He also spent many countless hours enjoying all the nieces and nephews in their sports activities.

John was an officer with Sussex County Sheriff’s Department and then became a Sparta Township Police officer, where John became a firearms instructor.

John was predeceased by his grandparents, Louis and Carmella Seville and John and Connie Fabricatore, his uncle Dominic Seville and cousin David Schneider.

John leaves behind his parents Walt and Diana Seville of Sandyston, NJ, his older brother Lou Seville and wife Diane Seville of Sparta, NJ and his twin sister Diana Seville of Sandyston, NJ.

He also leaves behind his two boys Wyatt and Levi, nephew Matthew Seville and wife Rachel and their two children Skylar and Callum, nieces and nephews, Katie and Michaela Seville, Sarah, Jacob and his wife Carly, Calvin and Ava Brook.

His loving aunts, uncles and cousins. His loving dog Max, who kept him company and stayed by his side.

John also leaves behind many friends that he cherished and stayed in contact with throughout his life.

Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 2, 2026, from 4 p.m.- 7 p.m. at Goble Funeral Home 22 Main St., Sparta, NJ 07871. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at Our Lady of the Lake Church 294 S. Sparta Ave., Sparta, N.J.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Tunnel to Towers Foundation.