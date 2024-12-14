John Granda

John F. Granda of Andover Township passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024. He was 85.

John was born in Morristown to John and Antoinette (Sacarik) Granda.

He spent his childhood in Rockaway before settling in Sussex County more than 50 years ago.

John will be remembered for his unwavering work ethic, his devotion to his family and his ability to engage with anyone who would lend an ear. Whether it was sharing his thoughts, offering advice or simply lending a helping hand, John’s warmth and generosity left a lasting impression on all who knew him.

His career as a dedicated sales representative for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. spanned 35 years, during which he traveled extensively throughout New Jersey, especially in Sussex County.

John’s genuine care for others was evident in his professional relationships as well as his personal life.

John was a devoted husband to his wife, Patricia, with whom he enjoyed traveling to historic sites across the Midwest and Deep South. Together, they explored new places, indulged in casino adventures and made countless friends along the way.

The beloved husband of the late Patricia D. Granda, John is survived by his children, Jeffrey Hoit, John P. Granda Frederic Hoit III and Leslie Granda-Hill; his 10 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, John was predeceased by his daughter Lisa A. Granda, his son Timothy M. Hoit and his sister Mary Bankos.

Online condolences may be posted at smithmccraackenfuneralhome.com