John O’Connell

John J. O’Connell of Andover Township passed away unexpectedly Saturday evening, May 10, 2025, at Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark. He was 71.

Born and raised in West Haven Conn., John also lived in Bergenfield and Teaneck before moving to Andover Township in 1983.

The son of John J. and Priscilla (nee Perkins) O’Connell, John was a graduate of the Bergenfield High School Class of 1972 and later earned a degree in business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He also was working toward a graduate degree.

John had a long career in the telecommunications industry, working many years at New Jersey Bell, Bell Atlantic and Verizon before his retirement.

A kind and thoughtful man, John was always available for his family, friends and his community.

He had served as Andover Township’s mayor as well as a longstanding member and past chairman of the Land Use Board and a Township Committeeman.

Throughout his years of service, John was always dedicated, honest and fair to his community.

John also was a dedicated member of the Sussex County Republican Committee as well as an avid reader. He enjoyed travel, especially his many trips to Mexico.

He was predeceased by his brothers-in-law, Richard Pommerencke and Robert Karol.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 44 years, Darlene M. (nee Nauss); his sister, Erin Pommerencke; his nieces, Stacy and her husband Damian Fryer and Shannon Pommerencke; his nephew, Christian Pommerencke; as well as his great niece, Ava Fryer, and his sister-in-law, Dr. Cheryl Karol.

Visitation will be Thursday May 15 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Iliff-Ruggiero Funeral Home, 156 Main St. (Route 206) Newton. A graveside funeral will be held Friday, May 16 at noon in the Saint Lawrence Cemetery, #280 Derby Ave., West Haven Conn.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s memory may be made to the Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS), P.O. Box, 593 Stanhope, NJ 07874.

