John Repsher of Bradford, Vt., died Thursday, July 17, 2025, after a long illness.

Originally from Stanhope, N.J., John was the son of Adam and Katherine Repsher.

He met and married his wife, Donna Bayar Repsher of Rockaway, in 1976.

In 1986, the couple moved to Bradford, where John, a Vietnam veteran, first was employed by Upper Valley Press, then the Bradford Post Office and finally Geographic Data Technologies, which eventually became TomTom.

While he was working at the post office, he also built the counter and bookcases for his wife’s bookstore, Booked Solid New & Used Books, also in Bradford.

He is survived by Donna, his wife of 49 years; his brother, Mick Repsher and Mick’s wife, Ginny, of Charlestown, N.H.; his sister, Ann and her husband, Ted Moyer, and their two adult children, Carrie Moyer Crowell and Adam Moyer., all of Mt. Bethel, Pa.

His funeral/burial will take place Wednesday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at Sawyer Cemetery on Route 5 in Bradford. Anyone wishing to attend and share memories of John is welcome to do so.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you make a donation to your local Humane Society no-kill animal shelter.