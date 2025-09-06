John Salmon Jr.

John Francis Salmon Jr. of Andover Township died Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, at home. He was 81.

John was born and raised in Newark and graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School.

He worked in the pharmaceutical industry in the computer management department for more than 20 years. John’s most recent position was with Pfizer Pharmaceutical before retirement.

He was strong-willed and enjoyed living a simple life. He cherished the time spent with family and particularly loved attending family gatherings during the holidays.

John was predeceased by his parents, John Francis Salmon Sr. and Catherine V. (Walker) Salmon; and his sister, Elizabeth (Salmon) Butler.

He is survived by his siblings, William J. Salmon (Katherine) and Barbara Mathews; six nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.

Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in John’s memory to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com