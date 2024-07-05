Joseph Cafasso slipped peacefully from this world on June 30, 2024. He was 95.

Born July 30, 1928, he left as he lived: quiet, unassuming and deeply loved by many.

To be loved by Joe Cafasso meant he respected and cared for you without judgment. He charmed every woman he met from 1 year old to 100.

He had the best one-liners and perfect timing.

He hung on to celebrate his 74th anniversary with his wife, Joni, the love of his life.

He raised five strong, independent and loving daughters, Kathy Cafasso, JoEllen McNamara (Michael), Maggie Stevens (Steve Funnell), Jean Sharkey (Patrick) and Blanca Castellon (Frank). He had grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, godchildren and friends, all of whom are certain he hung the moon.

He was predeceased by his parents, John and Margaret Cafasso; his brother, John; and his daughter Jean.

A celebration of life will be held in August.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations for Joe and Joni’s favorite charities: Project Self-Sufficiency and Benny’s Bodega, both in Newton.