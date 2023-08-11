Josephine Dibsie

Josephine (Hayek) Dibsie was called home to be with her savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, on Aug. 5, 2023. She was 95.

Josephine was hard-working, kind and loyal. She was an exceptional woman who always made time for everyone and always provided support and love for her family and friends.

Throughout World War II, Josephine was her father’s right hand in keeping the family business, Hayek’s Market, up and running while her brothers fought the war overseas.

She had quite a sense of adventure. At 17, she drove her parents, who did not drive, from Newton to Miami Beach, Fla., without the use of the not-yet-invented cell phone, GPS, TripAdvisor or interstate highways.

She had a sharp business mind, quick wit and super-positive outlook on life.

She was a member of St. Joseph’s R.C. Church in Newton for more than 80 years.

Josephine volunteered at the St. Joseph’s Thrift Shop for many years and was a Cub Scout den mother in the 1970s.

In addition to her parents, Elias and Nadeema Hayek, Josephine was predeceased by her beloved husband, William, in 2003 and cherished son Billy in 2020.

She is survived by her devoted daughter, Claire Winger and her husband, Louis; devoted son, David Dibsie; and loving grandchildren Kathryn Vartanian and husband Matthew, Samantha Dibsie and Benjamin Dibsie, who will forever remember her cooking with them and playing Monopoly, UNO and Beauty Parlor.

Josephine will always be a shining star in the eyes of all who loved her.

She spent the past six years at Bristol Glen, where she made many friends and was loved by everyone. She had the very best care, and her family would like to give a heartfelt thanks to all of her caregivers.

Visitation was Aug. 10 at the Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A Mass of Christian Burial was Aug. 11 at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halsted St., Newton. Interment followed at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In her loving memory, kindly consider a donation to Bristol Glen’s Employee Assistance Program, 200 Bristol Glen Drive, Newton, NJ 07860.