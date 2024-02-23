Josephine Padula of Hackettstown went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024. She was 95.

Along with her husband, she left a beautiful legacy of love for family and country and faith in God. She was a beautiful woman inside and out; had a gentle, selfless spirit; was loving and patient; and was a friend to everyone.

She loved her family dearly and was happiest when surrounded by them.

She was born in Passaic on Feb. 17, 1928, to the late Michael and Erma (Scitterelli) Costantino. She graduated from Passaic High School in 1945.

Josephine worked for Waldrich Co., where she met her husband and the love of her life.

She lived in Pompton Lakes for 43 years before moving to Sussex County in 1994.

She was a member of St. Jude the Apostle Church in Hamburg, the St. Jude Senior Group and St. Jude’s Rosary Society. She was a former member of St. Mary’s R.C. Church in Pompton Lakes and served as president of its Senior Group and a member of the Rosary Society.

Josephine was an avid Yankees fan. She volunteered on election days, along with many other groups over the years, supporting numerous causes and sharing her gift of hospitality.

She loved playing games and was especially good at word games and trivia! Being a movie fan, entertainment was her category. Crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles or word search books were always within reach.

Josephine also enjoyed being part of a bowling league at T-Bowl in Wayne and became a skilled bowler, winning several trophies. She learned the game Mahjong and met with a group each week to have lunch and play.

She was also a talented and skilled seamstress. She made her daughters’ matching outfits and Janice’s wedding gown. When she became aware of a need for hats for newborn babies, she knit and donated them to the hospital.

Josephine was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Samuel “Sonny” P. Padula on April 30, 2017; her brother, Anthony Costantino and his wife Jane; her newborn son Russell; and her great-grandson Aiden Bump.

She is survived by her two sons, Allen Padula and his wife Kathy of Newton and Ronald Padula and his wife Dana of Georgetown, Texas; three daughters, Janice Mitchell and her husband Robert Jr. of Vernon, Lori Wall and her husband Chuck of Doylestown, Pa., and Marie Janssen and her husband Bill of Long Valley; nine grandchildren; Josiah Bump, Canaan Bump, Robert Mitchell III, Thomas Mitchell, Katie Jo Huffman, Grace Piland, Erica Amditis, Maya Janssen and Ethan Janssen; and 11 great grandchildren.

A funeral was held Feb. 13 at the Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Entombment followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Josephine’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to Veterans of America, P.O. Box 67, Beverly, KS 67423.

