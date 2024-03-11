Joyce Palmer

Joyce D. Palmer passed away March 9, 2024, in Deltona, Fla. She was 85.

She was born in North Bergen to Albert and Muriel Wuesthoff. She was a resident of Sussex County for 55 years and a resident of Volusia County, Fla., for the past year.

She was a graduate of Union Hill High School, where she played the drums and the cornet.

Joyce also attended Burroughs Business Machine School and Sussex Community College for computer classes. She loved participating in clubs and was a natural leader.

She worked for Adams Engineering Co. and various bus companies for Sussex County schools.

Joyce will be fondly remembered for her fun personality driving the school bus. She received many awards, patches and pins from the National Safety Council for Safe Driving during her bus career.

She then worked at Selective Insurance. She is remembered for her fun costumes parties. Joyce retired after 22 years in 2001.

For many years, she also worked for the Sussex County Farm and Horse Show, known today as the New Jersey State Fair. She brought joy at the fair while working in the admissions ticket booth with her traditional “fair hat.”

She was also a member of the Senior Club for more than 10 years.

Joyce was an active member of the Beemerville Presbyterian Church. She worked at the Harvest Home Dinner and participated in the youth group for many years.

Joyce traveled to the Holy Land Experience in Orlando, Fla., and went to the Billy Graham Crusade at Madison Square Garden in New York She also volunteered at the Salvation Army and received a Blood & Fire pin for her hard work.

She also was a champion softball player. She was recognized in the Police Athletic League Basketball Team and was quarterback on the Mothers Football Team.

In her spare time, she enjoyed cheering for her favorite sports teams: the New York Giants and New York Yankees, watching western movies and gardening.

She is survived by two sons, Charles Edwin Palmer of Mount Joy, Pa , and his wife Kelly M. Palmer and the Rev. Joseph Kenneth Palmer of Deltona. She leaves behind two sisters, Muriel Davis of Sussex and Marion Poerio of Edison.

Joyce is survived by many grandchildren, Heather Glave of New Jersey, Amanda Ward of New Jersey, Taylor Palmer of Pennsylvania, Dylan Palmer, husband of Samantha Palmer of Pennsylvania, Alexys Kanagy, wife of Josiah Kanagy of Pennsylvania, Broghan Palmer, Jackson Palmer, Emmett Palmer, Wyatt Palmer, Charley Palmer and Ava Palmer, all of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The viewing will be held at Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third St., Sussex, from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday March 20. The funeral will be held the next day at Ferguson Funeral Home at 11 a.m. The interment will be held directly following the funeral at Beemerville Cemetery.

Refreshments will be served at Beemerville Presbyterian Church immediately following the interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Beemerville Presbyterian Church.

Information and condolences may be found at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com