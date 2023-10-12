Kathleen Fetchko

Kathleen Marie Fetchko of Newton died Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Fredon Township. She was 69.

Kathleen was born in Denville and raised in Dover. She lived in Budd Lake until 1984. She moved to Newton in 1988.

She worked at Picatinny Arsenal for many years, holding several positions throughout her career. She started with secretarial work before the position of engineering tech. From there she became a mechanical draftperson and finally moved into child care. Kathie left her career in child care to care for her mother.

She loved crafts and sewing. She also enjoyed listening to music, reading and gardening.

Kathie took pride in decorating her home inside and out, and she loved to organize.

She cherished the special moments going out with friends and playing cards.

Kathie was an avid animal lover.

She was predeceased by her parents, Phillip Huff and Katherine Agnes Huff (Morrissey). and her brother Sandy Huff.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Gary Fetchko; her cherished daughter, Mariya Fetchko; her brothers Jim Huff and his wife Nancy and Ed Huff and his wife Margie; and many nieces and nephews.

She was also predeceased by her fur-babies, Powder, Jinx, Bibser, Queenie, Maggie, Pete and Bailey.

Memorial visitation will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 at St. Joseph R.C. Church, 24 Halsted St., Newton, with a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum, Route 206, Newton.

Memorial donations may be made in her memory to an animal shelter of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com