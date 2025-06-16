Kenneth Cerni

Kenneth R. Cerni passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2025. He was 78.

Ken was born and raised in Paramus. He was a life member of the Paramus Fire Department Company 4.

Ken served four years in the U.S. Navy as a radioman.

He worked as a leader of New Jersey Bell (later Verizon) for 32 years.

In 1989, Ken and his wife, Maureen, moved to Byram.

When Ken retired from the phone company, he was a crossing guard at Valley Road School in Stanhope as he worked for his friend Charlene as part of her company, You Name It.

Ken also was a proud member of the American Legion in Stanhope.

He enjoyed hobbies, such as golfing, going to the casino and helping anyone with anything.

Ken is survived by his wife, Maureen; his daughter, Kaycee; and his best four-legged friend (dog), Penny.

A Celebration of Life for Ken will be held Saturday, July 26 from noon to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post #278, 119 Route 183, Stanhope.