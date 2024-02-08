Kenneth Syberg

Kenneth E. Syberg of Stillwater Township passed away on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, surrounded by his family at Newton Medical Center. He was 89.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Ken was born in St. Louis on Oct. 19, 1934, to the late Edwin and Dorothy (Heberer) Syberg. He grew up in Missouri and lived in Philadelphia, Princeton and New York City before settling in Stillwater Township more than 50 years ago.

He was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean conflict.

He earned his bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.

Ken was a gifted singer, artist and woodworker. His love of design and attention to detail led him to a 45-year career in advertising and sign production.

As senior vice president and partner, Ken was a top sales producer and was instrumental in helping Dualite grow into a major national sign company.

In his younger years, he was called to the stage, participating in many school productions. He proudly passed this love of theater on to his grandchildren. As a history and World War II buff, Ken loved European travel and visited many of the battle sites he knew and read about.

As Ken grew older, he came to appreciate simpler things. He loved the beauty and surroundings of Sussex County, the natural wildlife, the many lakes and streams, and time spent on his lawn mower. He loved being surrounded by his family and friends that became family. Visits from and photos of his great-granddaughter were sure to bring a smile to his face.

His greatest joy, however, was found in helping those less fortunate than him. He funded many scholarships at Sussex County Community College and contributed to numerous charities in and around Sussex County. He will be greatly missed by his College of Knowledge friends.

Ken is survived by his beloved wife, Cheryl Syberg; his children, Kevin Syberg and his wife Terry, and Kimberly Walker and her husband Michael; his sister, Judiann Charlton; his grandchildren, Michael Syberg (Kaitlyn), Marykate Walker and Michael Walker; his great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Syberg; his brother-in-law, Gregory Silveri (Rosa); and many loving nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Kenneth was predeceased by his grandchild Jeffrey Syberg.

A visitation will take place Friday, Feb. 16 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. All will be invited to share memories of Ken beginning at 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will take place Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11 a.m. at Stillwater Cemetery, 930 Maple Ave., Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (t2t.org) or Darren Manser Memorial Fund, KRHS, Attn: Mr. Todd Van Orden, 77 Halsey Road, Newton, NJ 07860.

Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com