Kim Katherine Brown, a devoted public servant, compassionate friend, and gifted communicator, passed away unexpectedly, leaving behind a legacy defined by kindness, intelligence, and service to others.

Kim was born on Feb. 11, 1967, in Paterson, New Jersey, and was raised in Pompton Lakes. She earned her degree from Berkeley College, and her brilliance, curiosity, and love of learning were evident to all who knew her. Kim was an avid reader who found joy and comfort in books, and she possessed a thoughtful, reflective nature that drew people to her.

Creativity was one of Kim’s great joys. She was an enthusiastic and talented crafter who lovingly created countless beautiful handmade gifts for friends, family, and colleagues. Each piece reflected the care and attention she gave to the people in her life. Kim was deeply compassionate, generous with her time, and always thinking of others. She also had a profound love for animals, treating them with the same gentleness and devotion that defined her relationships with people.

Kim dedicated more than two decades of her life to emergency communications, serving most prominently with the Andover Township Police Department. She began working at the Andover Township 911 Center as a part-time dispatcher in November 2000 and became a full-time dispatcher in May 2004. Highly skilled and exceptionally knowledgeable, she was particularly respected for her expertise with the NCIC system and her calm professionalism. In moments of crisis, Kim was often the steady, reassuring voice on the line, gathering critical information, offering comfort, and ensuring emergency assistance was dispatched swiftly and accurately. She was also deeply committed to officer safety, routinely checking on officers’ well-being while they were in the field.

Prior to her time in Andover Township, Kim served as a dispatcher for the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department, Hardyston Police Department, and Sparta Police Department. She also worked as a matron for the Hamburg Police Department and volunteered with Sussex Fire Department EMS and its Ladies Auxiliary, reflecting a lifelong dedication to helping others and supporting her community.

Kim is survived by her children, Tyler Brown and Michele Donnelly; her mother, Ann De Sopo; her sisters, Jo-Ann Cole (David), Donna De Sopo and Maria Frick (John); her uncle, Thomas Ivors; her nieces, Christina Van Ness (Lance), Brittany Guthrie (Justin) and Katelyn Kubert (Zak); her great-nephews and great-niece, Gabriel, Ethan and Rosie. Kim was predeceased by her father, James Theodore De Sopo and her sister, Roseann Zirpoli.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, N.J. A funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. at the funeral home.