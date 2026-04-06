Larry Lee Patton, 75, of Andover Boro., New Jersey, passed away on March 26, 2026, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover, N.J.. Born on April 23, 1950, Larry mastered the lost art of putting the needs of others before one’s own, and making it look fun.

Born in Connersville, Indiana and raised in Clearwater, Florida, Larry graduated from Clearwater High School and attended St. Petersburg Junior College. He lived several years in Texas before settling in New Jersey in the late 1980s, where he stayed for the remainder of his life.

Larry was a lifelong musician, highly skilled at trumpet, trombone, flugelhorn and percussion. His affinity began in his parents’ dance studio and evolved into a passion for instrumental music. He was a member of several bands (some of which he started and led) touring and performing professionally until middle age.

With the advent of disco and the nightclub scene, and in anticipation of starting a family, Larry decided to leave the music industry and entered hospitality. He managed nightclubs and bars, then later hotels and catering facilities. He gravitated towards event planning and catering sales, earning high praise and distinction. Much of his hospitality career was spent with Lake Mohawk Country Club, where he served with highest dedication to the community, clientele, and staff. His unwavering commitment to serving the needs of others made him a highly distinguished and notable member of the Sparta and Sussex County communities.

Larry had a remarkable ability to recall the details of an event months away; his mental event book contained thousands of faces, names and requests. From the start of planning an event to its last song, Larry was there to reassure his clients. He took particular care for weddings and would answer a phone call at any time of day, always ready to offer solutions and support. It was very common for him to be recognized and thanked by a previous client no matter where he was traveling in the country, even years later. He had a natural ability to make people feel welcomed, cared for and important.

Larry never gave up music; later in life he would perform at local restaurants as part of a small group. Most notable were his gigs with singer-songwriter Dennis D’Amico. Larry’s carefully muted brass, sultry sound, and tasteful “less-is-more” approach truly shone in these intimate settings, engaging the audience and emphasizing the tune rather than his own performance.

At home, Larry enjoyed hiking in Kittatinny State Park with his dogs, cooking for family and friends, landscaping, and keeping a collection of do-it-yourself projects. Throughout his later life he maintained an open door policy, willing to set aside his day to entertain anyone who might stop by.

Larry had a huge heart. He was a generous and humble man who welcomed all with kindness and without judgment. Hospitality was in his blood; he dedicated his life to serving others both personally and professionally. After you met Larry, you didn’t just feel greeted—you felt accepted and cared about.

He is survived by his sons, Kent Patton and Logan Patton; his daughter-in-law, Olivia Patton; and his sisters, Donna Brettel, Carolyn Vernon, and Debbie Tremblay. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Patton; his mother, Meriam (Sasser) Patton; and his brother, Gerald Patton.

Memorial Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ; with a Time of Sharing beginning at 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Newton High School Band, 44 Ryerson Ave, Newton, NJ 07860 or Lakota Wolf Preserve: https://lakotawolf.com/product/1111a-donation-to-help-preserve/