Laura W. Esposito died on Monday, July 25, 2022, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Dover-VNA Hospice, at the age of 92. Born and raised in Flanders, she lived in Netcong for the last 72 years.

Laura was a handbag processor with Dover Hand Bag Company in Netcong prior to her retirement. She was a member of the Mount Olive Historical Society and Netcong Senior Citizen Club. In her spare time she loved to draw, read books, and spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren telling stories of her life. She loved playing bingo and cards with her family and friends, and especially loved attending local concerts with her sister, Joan Wolfe. Laura was an avid traveler, and enjoyed trips with her husband and her sister, Joan.

She was predeceased by her husband, Chester Esposito, two children Johnny Esposito and Debbra Griswold, and son-in-law Edward Todd.

She is survived by her two daughters, Beverley Todd of Portland, Pennsylvania, and Laurie (James) DeLucchi of Stillwater, NJ; two sisters, Joan Wolfe of Blairstown, NJ, and Lois (Daniel) Casale of California; daughter-in-law Dawn Saks of Dover, NJ; her eight grandchildren: Tamara (Robert) Trinneer, Christopher (Tara) Merritt, Maurice (Chipper) Griswold, Ariana (Daniel Fioretti) Griswold, Cassandra DeLucchi, Desirae DeLucchi, Kiera (Alan) Skove, and Amanda (Tyler Parent) Griswold; 12 great-grandchildren: Robert, Anna, Emma, Johnny, Avery, Shelby, Joelle, RaeLynn, Alaia, Kinsley, Declan, Ila; and many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours were held on Thursday, July 28, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong, NJ. Funeral services occurred on Friday, July 29, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main Street, Netcong. Interment followed at Stanhope Union Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions may be made to DASI (dasi.org), Market Street Mission (marketstreet.org), and Netcong Fire Department (netcong.org/fire-department). Condolences may be sent to NetcongFuneral.com.