Lois M. Kabatra passed away peacefully at her son’s home in Fredon, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, December 28, 2025, after a brief illness.

Born to the late Clarence and Grace Storms, Lois was a lifelong resident of Franklin. Alongside her beloved husband, she proudly owned and operated the Franklin Deli and Bakery for many years, becoming a familiar and cherished presence in the community. Lois also owned and operated her own cleaning business for many years, serving numerous families and local businesses with dedication and care.

Lois was predeceased by her husband, Edward Kabatra, Sr., her son, Edward Kabatra, Jr., and her infant son, Timothy Kabatra.

She is survived by her loving children, Michael Kabatra, Richard Kabatra and his wife April, and Deborah Paz and her husband Daniel; remaining sister in-laws, Mary Case, Lorraine Kabatyr, and Maxine Storms her cherished 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.

Cremation is private. Burial of cremains will take place at a later date at Immaculate Conception Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the care of F. John Ramsey Funeral Home, One Main Street, Franklin, N.J.