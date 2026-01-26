Louis C. Witte, aged 86, of Stillwater Township, New Jersey passed away at home on Jan. 23, 2026.

He was born in Paterson, New Jersey on Oct. 27, 1939, to the late Cornelius Edwin Witte and Agnes Reitsma Witte.

Louis went to North 4th Street Christian School in Paterson, N.J., and attended 3rd Christian Reformed Church in Paterson.

Louis served in the U.S. Navy from 1956 to 1960 on the USS WASP CVS-18. He worked in the industrial air conditioning and refrigeration trades for UA local 475.

Louis served on the Christian Education Booster Board, and Eastern Christian Recreation Association which managed Terrace Lake.

After moving to Wantage, N.J., he served as a member of the Sussex Christian Board of Education and later became the VP. He also taught Sunday School at Sussex Christian Reformed Church. Later, Louis moved to Newton and was an elder at the Newton Christian Reformed Church.

Louis was a lifetime member of the NRA. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling to meet other people.

Louis was the eldest of five children, Nicholas Witte (2012) of Hackettstown, NJ, SueAnn (Witte) Ottavan of Montgomery, N.Y., Helen (Witte) Metallo of Fairfield, N.J., and Kathy (Witte) Tannis (2023) of Collierville, Tenn.

Louis is survived by his wife, Judy (Cosh) Witte; and his five children, Kenneth Witte (Dorothy), Kevin A. Witte (Mary), Neil Witte (2019) (Jennifer), Lu Ann Freeman (Steven), and Elizabeth Williams (James, II).

Louis had nine grandchildren; Valerie Witte, Kenneth L. Witte Jr. (Nora), Michael J. Witte (Kindra Hough), Christopher Witte, Kathern Witte, Evan Witte, Jaxson Witte, Lucy Freeman, and Jude Freeman. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Amber, Alena, Teighlor, Rowan, and Maddox Witte; and a great-great-grandchild, Blake.

Louis was predeceased by his brother, Nicholas Witte (2012); sister, Kathy (Witte) Tannis (2023); son, Neil Witte (2019), and grandson Tyler Witte (2000).

Visitation will be held at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, located at 63 High Street in Newton, N.J., on Feb. 1, 2026, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. The funeral service will take place at Grace Reformed Bible Church, 23 Thompson Street in Newton, New Jersey on Feb. 2, 2026, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made through the links below to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, The Salvation Army, or to Grace Reformed Bible Church.