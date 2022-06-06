Lucille Sowinski, 88, passed peacefully in her Lake Mohawk home on the evening of May 28, 2022, in Sparta, New Jersey. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Ronald Sowinski.

Born in Dickson City, Pennsylvania, to the late John Makarewicz and Mary Kukulka, she was the youngest and last of her siblings Anicetus, Theresa, and Stanley.

Lucille worked alongside her husband throughout her life, first as they managed their own dental practice in Iselin, New Jersey, and then throughout their retirement in Cranberry Lake, New Jersey, as they tended to their own extensive garden and the landscaping of the nearby Good Shepherd RC Church in Andover. Jointly, they designed and built the grotto and shrine to Mary at the church.

She is survived by three of her four children, David, Mark (Chih Lin), and Suzanne (Richard) Sowinski Sullivan; her grandchildren Kacey Lee Sowinski, Kristen, Jonathan (Elizabeth), and Zachary (Victoria) Sullivan, Amber Sowinski, and Amanda Sowinski; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter Lynn Ann Sowinski.

The Sowinski family will receive friends and visitors for a Funeral Mass at Saint Kateri Church, 427 Stanhope Sparta Rd., Sparta, NJ, on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to The DaVinci Scholarship, which is available to medical students who show an interest in practicing in Sussex or Warren counties, New Jersey. Please make out checks to Rowan University Foundation, Memo: DaVinci Scholarship. Mail to Dr. David Bollard, 16 Fox Ridge Road, Sparta, NJ 07871.