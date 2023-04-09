Lynda Marie Peterson of Fredon passed away at home on Saturday, March 25, 2023. She was 67.

Lynda was born on Nov. 5, 1955, in Passaic. She grew up in Wood-Ridge and Hasbrouck Heights before moving to Fredon Township.

She graduated from Immaculate Conception High School before attending Caldwell College, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art and English.

She first began working as a commercial artist but later found her career path as a medical office manager for 30 years.

In her spare time Lynda enjoyed gardening and had a fondness for flowers. An artist at heart, she delighted in coloring books, music and cooking.

Lynda also loved dogs, especially her Golden Retrievers.

She was predeceased by her father, Frank Stanton.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 45 years, George William Peterson; son George III (Jennifer) and grandsons, Reid and Ryan; son Mark (Punika); mother, Clara Stanton; brother Frank (Ann Marie) and nephews Francis, Matthew and Jonathan; brother Thomas and nephews Thomas and Joseph; and her cherished Golden Retriever, Pia.

A visitation for Lynda was held March 28 at Smith McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton. A funeral took place March 29 at Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church in Fredon.

Memorial donations may be made to the Yellow Frame Presbyterian Church, 1 Yellow Frame Road, Fredon, NJ 07860 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, PO Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090.

Online condolences may be offered at www.smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com