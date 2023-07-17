Lynn Schultz

Lynn Marie Kaufhold Schultz of Highland Lakes passed away peacefully in the company of her loving family on June 18, 2023.

She worked for more than 30 years as a program developer, helping build and grow a custom software development company with her father and sister.

Lynn was highly thought of by everyone she worked for and was considered family by most. She will be missed.

She is survived by her parents, Kenneth J. Kaufhold and Patricia M. Kaufhold of Byram Township; her husband, Waldemar L. Schultz; her sister, Stacy A. Williams; her brother, Jonathan K. Kaufhold; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 21 at St. Kateri Church in Sparta.