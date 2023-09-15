Lynn Watts

Lynn E. Watts passed away on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, with her loving family by her side at Newton Medical Center. She was 82.

She was a loving and proud mother and grandmother, cherished sister and aunt, and devoted wife and caring friend.

She was born Aug. 16, 1941, in West Orange to Robert and Jessie Cunningham. Lynn’s mother, Jessie, immigrated from Scotland to America through Ellis Island in 1921.

One of seven children, Lynn grew up in Montville and went to Boonton High School, before Montville High School existed.

She later moved to North Tonawanda, N.Y., near Buffalo before moving back to Towaco/Montville, where she raised her children.

In 1985, the family moved to Wantage, where she worked as an administrative officer for the atate of New Jersey at the Mountainview Youth Correctional Facility for 25 years before her retirement in 2013.

After her retirement, Lynn enjoyed spending time with her family and gardening. She loved flowers and looked forward to planting them every spring.

She also enjoyed a piping hot cup of strong English tea every morning with a buttered piece of toast - a testament to her way of simple living and never needing more than was necessary.

Lynn was a woman of integrity, faith, kindness and unwavering love. She always put her family’s needs before her own. She taught her family the importance of hard work, dedication and the value of family.

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings Virginia Sue Cunningham, Robert C. Cunningham, David L. Cunningham and Elsa (Ellie) Peer.

Lynn is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert E. Watts; children, Bruce Watts (and his wife Kathy) and Karen Prignano (and her husband Victor); grandchildren, Emma Rose (17), Victor Jr. (14), and Stella Grace Prignano (9); and brothers, Jay and Gary Cunningham.

Lynn was at peace knowing she would be reunited with her siblings Virginia Sue, Bobby, David and Ellie as well as her beloved mother and father.

As per Lynn’s wishes, cremation is private and under the direction of Ferguson Funeral Home in Sussex.

A private inurnment service for the family will be held at Restland Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22. Flower delivery to the inurnment site at Restland is welcomed and appreciated. Flower delivery address: Restland Memorial Park, 77 Deforest Ave., East Hanover, NJ 07936.