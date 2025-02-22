Margaret Sisco

Margaret E. Sisco, a lifelong resident of Frankford Township, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. She was 97.

Margaret was born Dec. 14, 1927, in Newton to Samuel and Margaret (Crawn) Snover and spent her life surrounded by the community she loved.

A woman of many talents, Margaret found great joy in simple pleasures. She was known for her delicious homecooked meals from the heart; creating beautiful, crocheted pieces for the ones she loved; and finding peace in working on dot-to-dot puzzles.

She was a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother who will forever be remembered for her kind, nurturing and warm spirit.

Along with her parents, Margaret was predeceased by her husband, Arthur C. Sisco; her son, Arthur Sisco; her grandson, John Little; and her siblings, Harry Snover, Martin Snover and Edgar Snover.

She is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Little and Margaret Goodrich; her granddaughter, Elizabeth Diorio (Jay); her great-grandchildren, Johnny (Casey), Stephanie, Brittany (Dylan), Meghan (Kenny) and Shane; her great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey; her sister, Rose Depolito; and loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 1 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Newton VFW, 85 Mill St. The family invites all who knew Margaret to join in honoring her memory.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Margaret’s honor to Project Kind, projectkindcares.com/donate/

Online condolences may be offered to the family at woodfuneralhome.net