Martha Louise Fabian

Martha Louise (Hammond) Fabian, 82, of Newton, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026, at home surrounded by her loving family.

Martha was born on June 8, 1943, in Independence, Kansas to the late Al and Margaret Hammond. Martha dedicated many years of her working life as a postal carrier with the Newton Post Office, a role she took great pride in. Known for her reliability, kindness, and strong work ethic, she formed lasting connections with coworkers and the many people she served along her route.

Originally raised in Stillwater, Martha lived in Newton and Fredon before moving to Colorado in 2005, where she embraced the beauty of the mountains and a slower pace of life. In 2024, she returned to New Jersey to be closer to family.

Outside of work, Martha found joy in simple and meaningful pleasures. She had a lifelong love of horses, an avid appreciation for books that kept her reading well into the night, and a talent for knitting, creating warmth and comfort stitch by stitch for those she cared about.

All services will be held privately.

The beloved wife to the late, Robert Fabian, Martha is survived by her son, Robert (Ron) Fabian and his wife, Wendy; her granddaughter, Cierra Fabian and her siblings, Lynn Myers, Daniel Hammond and Leslee Roy. Along with her parents and husband, Martha was predeceased by her daughter, Christi Fabian.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Eleventh Hour Rescue, P.O. Box 218, Rockaway, NJ 07866. Condolences may be offered to the family below.