Mary L. Foutch of Frankford peacefully passed away on Sunday, March 16, 2025, at the Homestead Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. She was 84.

Born in Ogdensburg to Harold J. and Stella (Pierson) Fletcher, Mary lived in Sussex County all of her life.

She was employed by Accurate Forming in Hamburg for 34 years before her retirement.

Mary was an active member of Lakeland Baptist Church in Franklin.

She was very devoted to her family and loved spending time with them, especially going places with her grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her husband, Harrison, in 2009; her sisters Ruth, Naomi, Esther and Elizabeth; and her twin brother, Harold.

She is survived by her daughters, Dawn E. Foutch of Milford, Pa., Tina Guest of Ellenville, N.Y., and Kelly Foutch of Newton; her sister Nancy Ross of Stockholm; and her grandchildren, Amber Foutch of Warwick, N.Y., Matthew Foutch of Vernon, Alycia Foutch of Newton, who was like a daughter to Mary, Hope Guest of Saugerties, N.Y., and Grace Pitio of Ellenville, N.Y.

A funeral will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 19 at Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex. Friends may pay their respects to the family before the service from 3 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Mary Foutch’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Ave., 16th floor, NY, NY 10001.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at pinkelfuneralhome.com