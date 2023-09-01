Mary Goytil

Mary Catherine Goytil of Andover Township died on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Newton Medical Center. She was 72.

Mary was born in Newark and raised in the Parsippany area.

She worked in housekeeping for 35 years at both Willow Glen Academy and the United Methodist Communities at Bristol Glen.

Mary was an extremely caring and compassionate person; she could make friends anywhere and was well-liked in the facilities she worked for, with her willingness to go the extra mile in connecting with a resident whether they needed a friend or a shoulder to cry on.

Mary enjoyed reading and flower gardening. She was also an incredible cook who could whip up anything and it tasted great!

Mary was predeceased by her parents, John Joseph and Margaret Frances (Ford) Quinlan; and her brothers the Rev. John J. Quinlan, James T. Quinlan and David M. Quinlan.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Goytil; her son, James May and his wife Marie; her grandchildren, Alesi May and Aldo May; her siblings, Stephen G. Quinlan and Elizabeth A. Howell and her husband Clyde Jr.; her niece, Nicole Quinlan; her nephews, Clyde D. Howell III and Joshua James Howell; and her great-niece, Lily’an Marie Greene.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, Newton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 203 Newton-Swartswood Road, Newton, NJ 07860.

