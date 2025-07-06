Mary Hargadon of Hopatcong passed away peacefully on Friday, June 27, 2025, at Excelcare in Dover surrounded by her loving family. She was 84.

Mary was born on March 5, 1941, in County Donegal, Ireland, to Sam and Maggie Barrett. She immigrated to the United States from Ireland when she was 17 years old.

Mary was a longtime resident of Hopatcong, and she was employed at the Star Ledger, the Daily Record, and the Hartford Insurance Co. for many years before retiring.

She enjoyed gardening and listening to Irish music, often filling her home with the melodies of her birthplace.

She was a fun-loving grandma who adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, often sharing stories of her Irish roots.

She also loved going out to lunch with her friends, cherishing the laughter these outings brought into her life.

Most importantly, Mary loved spending time with her family.

Mary is survived by her devoted children, Maggie Rose (husband Joseph Rose), Noreen Waite and Deirdre Anderson (husband Scott Anderson); her cherished grandchildren, Kelly, Thomas, Nicki, Tara, Elizabeth, Chloe and Sophie; and four great-grandchildren, Aiden, Addie, Owen and Liam. Additional survivors include her six sisters in Ireland, Evy, Clare, Francis, Kathleen, Rello and Dolores, and her brother, Martin, in Florida.

Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband, Michael Hargadon, in 2012 and her son, Michael Hargadon, in 2025.

Mary’s Life Celebration services will include a visitation Thursday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to noon with a Catholic Prayer Service offered at 11:30 a.m. at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. She will be laid to rest with her husband and her son at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mount Olive immediately after the prayer service.

For memorial donations, please consider the Hopatcong Ambulance Squad, P.O. Box 334, Hopatcong, NJ 07843.