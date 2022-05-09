Mary Louise Fleming died on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Karen Ann Quinlan Home for Hospice in Newton. She was 79. Born in Newark, she lived in Byram Township for many years.

Mrs. Fleming was a customer support specialist with TMP Direct in Mt. Olive prior to her retirement. She was a parishioner of St. Michael’s Church in Netcong, and a member of the Byram Township Senior Club.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Fleming, and her son, Brian Fleming.

She is survived by her son, Kevin (Keri) Fleming of Andover; her grandchildren Shaun, Ryan and Brielle; and her great-grandchildren Faith and Robert.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, May 11, from 5 to 7 p.m., with a funeral service immediately following at the funeral home at 7 p.m. at Morgan Funeral Home in Netcong.

Condolences may be sent to: NetcongFuneral.com.