Mary Price

Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Price of Hampton Township passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Aug. 8, 2025. She was 88.

Mary, affectionately known as Libby, Mom-Mom and Grams, was born in Morristown on May 12, 1937, to Pryor and Marion (Mayberry) Dougherty.

While raising her treasured family and working full time, Mary attended Virginia Intermont College, then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from William Paterson State College before embarking on a 32-year career as a beloved teacher in the Stillwater Township School District.

Beyond her work in the classroom, she dedicated countless hours to tutoring students in her home - often without accepting any extra pay. Her students and their families affectionately knew her as Grams, a testament to her nurturing spirit and the lasting bonds she formed.

Just as she warmly welcomed her students, Mary’s home was always open to all the neighborhood kids. It became the gathering place for “the lake crew,” her children’s friends, and anyone who needed a warm and welcoming space.

Mary was a gifted artist and found peace in creating beautiful works of art in watercolors, oils and other mediums. She also enjoyed quilting, and during the years, she masterfully crafted countless treasured keepsakes for her dear family and friends.

An active member of Baleville Church, Mary also contributed her time and talents to the Sussex County Art Society, the Hampton Township Taxpayers Association and the Junior Woman’s Club of Sparta.

Her kindness, creativity and generosity touched the lives of many, and she will be fondly remembered for the love she shared so freely.

Mary leaves warm memories to her daughter, Theresa Davis (William); her son, Robert Marshall Price Jr.; her daughter, Diane Kieffer (Charles); her brother, Pryor Dougherty (Roberta); her sister-in-law, Lois Kinney; her brother-in-law, Raymond Price; her 11 grandchildren; and her 15 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 67 years, Robert Marshall Price Sr.; her daughter-in-law Elizabeth Price; and her sister-in-law Rayna Howell.

A memorial visitation for Mary will be held Monday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton. A memorial service will take place Monday at 7:30 p.m. officiated by the Rev. David Young.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860.

Condolences and cherished memories may be offered to Mary’s family online at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com