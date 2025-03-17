It is with heavy hearts that we announce the unexpected passing of Mary White. She passed away peacefully in her sleep Sunday morning, March 2, 2025. She was 83.

Mary was the first-born of three children to Frances (Perry) and John Pascoal and was raised in Newark.

In 1961, Mary married her beloved husband, Roger, and they shared the same birthdate. They were married one month shy of 64 years.

After living many years in Newark, they moved to Boonton in 1975, then to Hamburg in 2015.

Mary worked as head teller of a bank in Newark, then inside sales/customer service for manufacturing companies until she took early retirement in 2003.

At age 70, she went back to work part-time as a cashier at ShopRite in Byram. In 2015, she transferred to ShopRite in Franklin, working until May 2020, when she stopped because of the Covid pandemic.

Mary excelled at all she put her heart into, including but not limited to cooking, sewing, crocheting, knitting, ceramics, crafts, gardening, wallpaper, etc.

She was on the board of directors of the Falcon Ridge homeowners association in Hamburg for the past seven years.

Mary was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be profoundly missed.

She was predeceased by her parents; her younger brother, John Pascoal; and two nieces Karen and Christine.

Mary is survived by her devoted husband, Roger White, of Hamburg. She was the beloved mother of Diane Kimble of Hamburg, Roger and his wife Renee of Hopatcong, and Michael and his wife Pamela of Dittmer, Mo.; the devoted grandmother of Jonathan, Skyler, Roger and Ryan; the adored great-grandmother of Hunter; the beloved sister of Gloria Kyzer; many nieces and nephews; her best friend of more than four decades, Marge Cunningham; and her dear friend, Linda Kehl, who has helped tremendously.

Mary has donated her body, which will be able to advance medical science, research and education, helping countless people for years to come. Cremation to follow.

Local arrangements are under the care and direction of Wright & Ford Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 38 State Highway 31, Flemington.

You are encouraged to visit Mary’s permanent life celebration site online at wrightfamily.com to leave messages of condolence, share words of comfort and recollection, and post photographs of her life.