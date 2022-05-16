Meta Stavrand, age 84 of Highland Lakes, NJ, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 12th, 2022, at her home.

Meta grew up in the St. Albans neighborhood of Queens, NY. She married her childhood sweetheart Hubert Stavrand in 1957. Meta and Bert moved to Philadelphia where Bert earned his D.O. degree, after which they established a very busy family medical practice in Harrington Park, NJ, with Meta managing the office.

Meta and Bert raised their three children in Harrington Park and were very involved in the community and the Community Church in Harrington Park, where Meta sang in the choir. Meta’s love for gardening was seen in the beautiful flowers around her home, especially her beloved rose garden.

After the passing of her husband and retiring from medical practice management, Meta moved to Highland Lakes, NJ, in 1994. Her passion was to encourage people, welcoming many to her special lake house. She also corresponded with literally hundreds of people. Always one to reach out with help or a kind word in a card, Meta valued her rich relationships with family and friends.

Meta was a devout Christian, who put God first and served others sacrificially. She was an avid gardener, potter, and a member of various Bible studies. She loved to explore and traveled the world with family and friends.

Predeceased by her brother Donald, and her husband, Meta is survived by her children, June Anderson (Jeff), Paul Stavrand (Robyn), and Lori Shinal. She is also survived by her six grandchildren, Erik (Sarah), Kristen (Landon), Scott (Emily), Taylor, Anabel, Audrey, many nieces and nephews, cousins, and close friends.

A Celebration of Life Service for Meta will be held on Friday, June 3rd, 2022, at 2 2 p.m. at the Highland Lakes, NJ, clubhouse. Arrangements are under the direction of the F. John Ramsey Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered through fjohnramseyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to one of the following organizations: Wycliffe Bible Translators, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, or the Vernon Township Ambulance Squad (NJ).