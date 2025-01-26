Michael Hargadon

Michael P. Hargadon of Hopatcong passed away on Jan. 14, 2025. He was 51.

Michael was a beloved son, sibling, friend and the life of every party. His laughter, boundless energy and charismatic presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Michael grew up in Sussex County, graduating from Hopatcong High School.

He was employed by Local 68.

Michael liked spending time with friends and cooking delicious meals. He knew how to make every moment special and memorable. His culinary skills were excellent, and he loved sharing his creations with those around him.

Michael also had a passion for cars and trucks. He enjoyed attending truck shows and was always excited to share his experiences and knowledge with friends and family.

He was predeceased by his father, Michael J. Hargadon.

He is survived by his mother, Mary Hargadon of Hopatcong; his three sisters; two brothers-in-law; and countless family members who loved him.

Private cremation services have been arranged. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.