Mike Adams, of Brooksville Florida, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2026 at the age of 96. (One month shy of 97)

Born at home, in Manhattan New York on July 1, 1929, Mike was the son of the late Alexander and Christina Jasniewicz.

A proud patriot, Mike bravely served his country in the United States Army as a Military Policeman during the Korean Conflict. Following his military service, he went to work with his father in a glass factory. In the early 1960’s he moved his family to Pleasant Valley Lake in Vernon Township N.J. He later switched his career to a machinist working for 15 years at the M&M Mars factory in Hackettstown, N.J., retiring at the remarkably young age of 55.

Shortly after his retirement he and his wife and youngest daughter Cynthia moved to the Brooksville area of Florida. Retirement, however, was only the beginning of a full and accomplished life. Mike remained deeply involved in his community, volunteering as a firefighter with the McAfee Fire Department in Vernon Township. He was also a proud member of American Legion Post 132 in Franklin, and served as a scout leader with his sons of Cub Scout Pack 90 in Franklin. He was a committee member and then serving as president of the Pleasant Valley Lake Community Committee.

Mike was a man of many talents and hobbies. He was an avid gardener who enjoyed raising rabbits, a talented woodworker, and a passionate coin enthusiast. He loved keeping his mind sharp with puzzles, especially Sudoku and Mahjong. In the kitchen, Mike became famous among family and friends for his love of making homemade pierogies from scratch — meals that were always made with love and eagerly enjoyed by everyone around the table.

Some of Mike’s happiest moments were the simple ones: watching old westerns, going for walks, trips to the corner store with Evan to pick up scratch-offs, and sharing laughs with family. He was proud of his garden tractor and was always seem to be mowing. Then on Sunday he would driving down to the Hard Rock Casino in Tampa to play blackjack. Even Abby, the family dog, could usually be found curled up in his lap patiently waiting for a bite of his dessert. Family meant everything to Mike.

Mike was predeceased by his beloved wife, Constance Joan Adams. Mike leaves fond memories to his beloved children, Michael (Diane his wife) of Stillwater N.J., Kenneth (Jennifer his wife) of Locust Grove Va., Robert (Lisa his wife) of Culpeper VA, Kathleen Siglin of Hamburg N.J., and Cynthia of Brooksville Fla. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Brian, Daniel, Alison, Jamie, Jillian, Kenneth, Kraig, Kurtis, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Joseph, Christopher, Stephanie, James, and Evan; as well as 25 cherished great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sturgill Hospice House through the link below.

Family and friends are invited to gather for Mike’s visitation on Sunday, June 7th from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High Street, Newton, NJ 07860. A graveside service with military honors will take place the following day at 10 a.m. on Monday, June 8 at Glenwood Cemetery, 926 County Road 517 in Vernon Township.