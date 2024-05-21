Mona Caracciolo

Mona Marguerite Caracciolo of Newton passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Forest Manor Health Care Center. She was 88.

Mona was born on Jan. 9, 1936, in Jersey City to the late Dino and Margaret (Lehe) Sardi. She grew up in Hell’s Kitchen in New York City.

After starting her family, she lived in various towns in New Jersey in Bergen and Hudson counties.

Before her retirement, she was known as a star waitress, serving in numerous diners, including the Point Diner and the Four-Star Diner. Her last place of employment was the Montville Diner Restaurant in Pine Brook.

Mona had a green thumb and enjoyed nurturing her plants and her pets. She was fond of her ceramic pieces, her shelves lined with treasures. She also loved dancing and lit up the dance floor. She embraced the thrill of chance, finding delight in the anticipation of bingo halls and the excitement of lottery draws.

A collector at heart, Mona amassed more than just coins and toys; she gathered stories and memories. For each holiday, she would give her memorable origami money belts to her family and friends. Above all, Mona treasured her role as a grandmother.

Mona is survived by her children, Michele Munoz, Michael “Butchie” Speciale, Dino Speciale, Gregory Speciale (Lorie Melillo) and Ann-Margaret Speciale; her stepdaughter, Margaret Glass Mendez; her grandchildren, Matthew Munoz (Erica), Michael Munoz, Kaela Vermeulen (Kyle), Derek Regensburg and Erin McDonald; her great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Braelon, Oliver, Lucas, Ivy and Seth; and her sister, Marguerite Sardi Fergus.

Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Michael Caracciolo; her stepchildren Kelly Glass and Timothy Glass; and her son-in-law, Manfred Munoz.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to No Kid Hungry, www.nokidhungry.org