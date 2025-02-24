Nancy Belden-Jaretsky

Nancy Weimer Belden-Jaretsky of Newton passed away Feb. 2, 2025. She was 84.

She was born Jan 22, 1941, to Robert and Vivian Weimer in Dunkirk, N.Y.

Nancy developed her inherent passion for horses and nature, combining natural talent with self-taught skills, to become a one-of-a-kind artist.

Using and inventing multiple media, and inspired by her interest in Native American culture, her sculptures, paintings and other original works of art were inspiring and award-winning.

Her stature in the equine art world led to many accolades, publications and awards, while she enjoyed her role in organizations such as the American Academy of Equine Art and the NJ Equine Artists Association.

Nancy will always be remembered for her quiet determination, sensitive heart and innate kindness. She surrounded herself with animals of all kinds, often nursing pets and other foundlings to health, and she taught these sensibilities to all around her.

Her family was as dear to her heart as is the love that we all still hold for her in ours. Only the beautiful memories and quiet comfort she provided in life will outlast the sorrow of her departure.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Robert Jaretsky; her four children, Melissa Belden, Dawn Meyn, Heather Milling and James Belden; six grandchildren and one stepgrandchild; and seven great-grandchildren, all of whom she counted among her greatest joys and lasting legacy.

A respectful Celebration of Life gathering will be held for family and friends of Nancy on Saturday, March 15 from 12 to 4 p.m. at the Stillwater Firehouse, 929 Stillwater Road, Newton.

In Nancy’s memory, the family encourages support of agencies that provide benefits for the things she loved, such as animal welfare, art and history. For example, Saving America’s Mustangs at savingamericasmustangs.org or American Wild Horse Foundation at americanwildhorsefoundation.org/donate

Condolences may be offered to the family online at smithmccrackenfuneralhome.com