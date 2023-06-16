Noah Leyman

Noah Michael Leyman of Warner Robins, Ga., formerly of Hampton Township, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Texas. He was 22.

Noah was born in Newark, Del., on May 30, 2001.

He attended Kittatinny Regional High School, where he was active on the swim team.

Noah proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force and earned the ranking of senior airman. He was an accomplished and respected weather technician with the 78th Operations Squadron.

Noah found peace in nature; he was an avid hiker and loved the mountains. He loved all genres of music and was a big fan of the New York Yankees, New Jersey Devils and New York Giants.

Noah is survived by his wife, Jurnee (Scott) Leyman; his parents, Michael and Adriane Leyman; his brother, Austin Leyman; his grandparents, Kenneth and Eileen Plotts and Fred and Carolyn Malone; his parents-in-law, Denise Silver and Robert Scott (Terri); his beloved furry friend, Kuzco; and his cherished aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17 with a funeral at 1:15 p.m.

Burial of Noah’s ashes will take place at noon Monday, June 19 in the Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 75 N. Church Road, Sparta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Noah’s memory may be made to Northern New Jersey Veterans Memorial Cemetery, https://www.nnjveteransmemorialcemetery.org/