Orrie O. Martino died on Friday, August 26, 2022, at Hackettstown Medical Center. He was 78.

Born in Paterson, he lived in Byram Township for many years.

Mr. Martino was a framer with Trio Dying and Finishing prior to retiring. In his spare time, he enjoyed trips to casinos and fishing. He loved spending time at the Jersey Shore, and was a sci-fi fan, especially the movie “War of the Worlds.” Previously, he was an avid bowler.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rita Martino; a sister-in-law, Roseann Beck; and nieces and nephews Roxanne Cobianchi, Robin Barrett, Sean and Russell LaSalle, and Cliff Beck.

Memorial visiting hours will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morgan Funeral Home, 31 Main St., Netcong, NJ 07857. A funeral service will be held immediately following visiting on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Martino’s name to: American Cancer Society (cancer.org). Condolences may be sent to NetcongFuneral.com.