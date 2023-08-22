Patricia Carney

Patricia M. Carney of Hamburg passed away on Monday, Aug. 14 at her residence while surrounded by her loving family. She was 74.

Born in Brooklyn to the late Alvin and Patricia (Mundy) Becker, Patricia lived in Vernon before moving to Hamburg.

She was a registered nurse and was employed at Bristol Glen Retirement Community for 14 years before her retirement eight years ago.

Patricia was predeceased by her daughter Meghan R. Carney on April 20, 2021.

She is survived by her son, Jason Carney and his wife Sarah of Oceanside, Calif.; her daughters, Jessica Carney and her husband Patrick of Sparta and Rebecca Carney-Guerra and her wife Nicole of Hamburg; her brother, Michael Becker and his wife Patti of Midland Park; her sister, Catherine Lanni and her husband Rick of Pittsburgh, Pa.; five grandchildren and one on the way; and her loving feline companion, Hannah.

Private cremation services have been entrusted to Pinkel Funeral Home, 31 Bank St. (Route 23), Sussex.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Patricia’s memory to the Animal Protection League, Bear Group, P.O. Box 186, Glen Gardner, NJ, APLNJ.org

