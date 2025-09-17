Patricia Dillon

Patricia Claire Dillon of Byram passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Sept. 15, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.

Patricia was born on Aug. 12, 1939, in East Orange to George and Viola (Steitz) Scherer.

She was a graduate of West Side High School in Newark.

After her marriage to Robert Dillon, they lived in Irvington before building their home in Byram in West Brookwood for many years.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Stanhope.

She was employed as an office manager at the dental office of Dr. Kata, Andover, and previously drove a bus for children with special needs for many years before retiring.

Patricia was involved with local Girl Scout and Cub Scout troops and a member of the Cranberry Lake Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

She is well known for collecting owls and enjoyed arts and crafts, painting, sewing, crocheting, gardening, reading, bowling and square dancing.

She and her husband frequented the Budd Lake Diner and often went for rides searching for local wildlife.

Most importantly, Patricia loved spending time with her cherished and loving family, especially watching her grandchildren grow and attending their sporting events and special occasions.

Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, Robert “Bob” Dillon Sr.; her devoted children, Nancy Dillon-Thompson and Robert W. Dillon Jr. and his wife Branka; and her cherished grandchildren, Matthew Thompson and his wife Meghan, Bryan Thompson, Allyson Dillon and Jacquelyn Dillon. Additional survivors include her great-grandson, Dean; her brother, George E. Scherer; her nieces and nephews, James Dillon, Steven Dillon, Dawn Dillon, George V. Scherer and Andrea Scherer; and too many dear friends to mention.

Patricia’s Life Celebration Services will include a visitation on Thursday, Sept. 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 7 to 9 p.m. at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing. A Prayer Service will be offered Friday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. also at the funeral home. Patricia will be laid to rest at Stanhope Union Cemetery in Mount Olive. All services are entrusted to Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home.

For memorial donations, please consider the Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Ave., Newton, NJ 07860 or karenannquinlanhospice.org