Patricia Hoskins David, 63, of Sparta, died unexpectedly Monday, May 23, 2022, at Newton Medical Center.

Patricia was born in Richmond, In. and raised in Basking Ridge, NJ. She met her husband Mark at the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio. They started their family in Cleveland where Patricia worked as an elementary school teacher. The Davids relocated to Seattle, Wash., where Patricia started her involvement in early literacy programs, followed by a move back to NJ, settling in Sparta. Patricia earned her bachelor’s degree from the College of Wooster and continued her education with studies of family literacy and early childhood learning. She worked in children’s literacy in her earlier years and went on to have a rewarding career as a family social worker. In Newton, she worked for both Family Promise and for more than a decade at Project Self-Sufficiency.

Patricia was active with Christ Church in Newton. She loved reading and history and was an exemplary movie buff. Patricia also enjoyed traveling, the arts, the ocean and birds. She had a great sense of humor and a huge heart. Most of all, Patricia loved spending time with her children and granddaughter who declare her as the best mom and nana who ever lived.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 35 years, Mark R. David; her children, Sarah David and husband, Fabricio Briones, Anna David-Kashani and husband, Bobbac, and Joseph David and wife, Abigail; her granddaughter, Anna Bella Briones; one grandson on the way; her parents, Steven and Moira (Callahan) Hoskins; her siblings, Barbara Kalina and husband, Mark, Daniel Hoskins and wife, Laura, and Sarah Hoskins; her nephews, Max and Leo Kalina and Min Ho Hoskins; and her niece, Madeleine Hoskins. Her surviving aunts and uncles include Rebecca Hoskins of Morristown. She leaves heartbroken many good friends in New Jersey, Seattle and Cleveland, as well as many of the women and families she helped via her dedication to family services.

The Christ Church memorial service was recorded and can be viewed on YouTube: youtube.com/watch?v=mJbNja-K6Zw&t=84s.